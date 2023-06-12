104 people vaccinated against COVID in the last week, 24 people have died

As many as 104 people were vaccinated against COVID in the week of June 5 - 11, of which 88 with Pfizer Omicron adapted to the new strains of coronavirus, the serum of which administration began on November 28, 2022, informs the National Institute for Public Health (INSP).

Since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,922,995 doses of the anti-COVID vaccine have been administered.

8,131,134 people received the complete scheme, and 2,668,730 were immunized with the third dose.

The Ministry of Health informs on Monday that, between June 5 and 11, 963 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.

Until now, 3,406,169 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in Romania. The incidence recorded at 14 days is 0.09.

As many as 489 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Ministry of Health also informs. At ICU, 58 patients are treated, of which 44 are not vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 33 are minors, all of them on the ward.

In the last week, 24 deaths (9 men and 15 women) were reported by the INSP.

So far, 68,217 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, the Ministry of Health also shows.AGERPRES