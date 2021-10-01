113 people hospitalized at Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital; 10 - in ICU

A number of 113 people were hospitalized on Friday morning at the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital, ten of them in the ICU, the Ministry of Health announced, agerpres reports.

"From the first data transmitted by the Operational Center for Emergency Situations, this morning a number of 113 people were hospitalized in the health unit, out of whom 10 people in the ICU", the Ministry of Health informed.

According to the quoted source, all patients will be transferred to the Constanta County Emergency Hospital, the Pneumoftiziology Hospital and an ISU mobile hospital."At the request of the interim Minister of Health, the health units from Medgidia and Mangalia were activated by DSP Constanta. At this moment, the teams are on an intervention mission," the Ministry of Health said.