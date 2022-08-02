12 people detained in case of fraud and money laundering with 8.4 million euros worth of damage

The Directorate for Investigating of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors detained 12 people following the 27 searches carried out on Monday, in central Brasov County, in a case of fraud and money laundering, in which the damage was estimated at approximately 8.4 million euros, the Brasov Territorial Service informs in a press release sent on Tuesday.

According to the cited source, as a result of these home searches, 16 vehicles were discovered and seized for confiscation - including five vintage cars, a semi-trailer, two caravans, an utility van, a tow truck, the total amount of 18,400 euros, as well as three grams of cannabis.

At the same time, the provisional measure of seizure was instituted regarding four apartments, two houses, an apartment block under construction and three plots of land, as well as the attachment of the defendants' accounts, in order to recover the damage, which amounts to approximately 42,000,000 RON.AGERPRES