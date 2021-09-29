1,320 patients with COVID-19 in ICU, of which 20 children

As many as 11,742 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the specialized health facilities, including 310 children, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Wednesday.

According to the source, 1,320 patients are admitted to intensive care, of which 20 children.

Countrywide, 57,987 people confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 10,376 are in institutional isolation. Moreover, 62,384 people are in home quarantine, and 173 people are in institutional quarantine.