15th century incunabula exhibition, opened at National Library of Romania

The exhibition "Inkunabularia - from the first printings to modern graphics" was opened on Thursday, online, at the National Library of Romania.

Held during the 23rd edition of the Days of National Library of Romania, the event was opened in the presence of the director of the National Library of Romania, Carmen Mihaiu, the director general of the National News Agency AGERPRES, Claudia Nicolae, the director of the "Gheorghe Lazar" National College, Ionela Neagoe, and of the deputy director of the "Gheorghe Lazar" National College, Mirela-Dorina Chioveanu.

The exhibition includes masterpieces from the early period of the printing, with incunabula from the special collections of the National Library of Romania and art works dedicated to Christmas made by pupils of the "Gheorghe Lazar" National College in Bucharest.

"The National Library Celebrates the 23rd edition, in the online environment this time. We offer you a journey, an incursion into the world of Inkunabularia, a swing between old and new and we propose the exhibition related to the first printings, incunabula, printings after 1455. There are editions that are part of the National Library's collection, an important collection related to the value and patrimony of this library and also today the new one is represented by the exhibition of young artists from Lazar College, young people who offer us an optimistic vision of the upcoming winter holidays," said Carmen Mihaiu.

She specified that the exhibition contains seven important works, some of them unique on the Romanian territory.

"Some of them are unique in Romania. They talk about the 15th century and generally refer to religious, mythological, historical, astronomical works," said the director of the National Library.

Carmen Mihaiu said that the exhibition of the pupils from Lazar College is "optimistic through their vision, from the deep connections that are formed in the family and with those close to them, to the sadness and the invisibility of the physical approach."

Claudia Nicolae, director general of the National News Agency AGERPRES, said that such events help the institution she leads to support culture, education and art.

"Congratulations for this event which, from our point of view, helps us to fulfill a part of the mission of the National News Agency AGERPRES, that of promoting and supporting culture, education and art. I have near me three partners of AGERPRES - the National Library of Romania, the 'Gheorghe Lazar' National College and Artmark - that managed to put together, with the support of Professor Sorin Margarit, the ink on old manuscripts and the current oil of some young talents and, above all, Artmark which comes and promotes and rewards all these works of little painters. Thank you and we will always be with you, because we believe that there is a need for a much more active promotion and a much more active support of all that is beautiful, educational and cultural," said Claudia Nicolae.

The director of the "Gheorghe Lazar" College, Ionela Neagoe, declared that she wants to bring the children "close to the book".

"We want to be ambassadors of culture and ambassadors of the National Library, we want to bring children close to the book, physically speaking. We have started a beautiful collaboration and we will continue it and what is very important for us is that this artistic side of children matters a lot. We stimulate their creativity and encourage them to follow their passions and, even if some of them are scientists, to follow this dream of painting, singing, launching, doing theatre, because all, in essence, they make us a complete being and without emotion, without soul, we are nothing," said Ionela Neagoe.

The exhibition "Inkunabularia - from the first printings to modern graphics" will remain open on Thursday and Friday online on the website and on the Facebook page of the National Library of Romania.