1,604 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 14 children

A number of 11,961 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 169 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, agerpres reports.

According to the cited source, 1,604 patients, 14 children included, are in intensive care.

Also, 62,054 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 12,418 are in institutional isolation.Another 58,878 people are in quarantine at home and 60 are in institutionalized quarantine.The Strategic Communication Group announced Friday that 49 intensive care beds, other than those reserved for Covid positives with certain medical conditions, are available nationwide for Covid patients.According to data in the alerte.ms app, there are 1,717 ICU beds available for Covid patients nationwide.