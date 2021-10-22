 
     
1,848 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 44 children

Spitalul Sfântul Sava
salon paturi spital

A number of 20,071 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 481 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday.

According to the cited source, 1,848 patients, 44 children included, are in intensive care, agerpres reports.

Also, 146,634 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 18,738 are in institutional isolation.

Another 53,908 people are in quarantine at home and 92 people are in institutionalized quarantine.

