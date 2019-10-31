2019PresidentialElection/ Barna: If there are no early elections, PSD will again catch wind in sails

The candidate of the Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance to the Presidency of Romania, Dan Barna, said on Thursday, in central-western Alba Iulia, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "will again catch wind in its sails" if there are no early elections, and there will remain a government that does not have a parliamentary majority and will be vulnerable to the "games" Victor Ponta is playing, "a kind of Iancu Jianu [e.n. - Wallachian Romanian hajduk] of the patchwork politics".

"It is very clear that if we do not move ahead with the early elections, immediately after the presidential elections are concluded and after the budget is passed, and we will have for a year this government (PNL, ed. n.) that does not have a parliamentary majority - we see very clearly the games played today by Victor Ponta (PRO Romania, former PSD, ed. n.), who considers himself a sort of Iancu Jianu of the patchwork politics we have been experiencing for 30 years - if we have this government for a year, we will only help the PSD to return to government, to catch wind in its sails again, and that would be the worst decision for what Romania's political stability means, because it would mean sabotaging the three and a half years in which Romania took to the streets, protesting against PSD abuses," Barna told a press conference.He said that "the entire energy" should be used to have a political agreement for the organisation of early elections next year.As regards the investiture of a new government, Barna stated that he hopes that Ludovic Orban will get the majority that is needed.