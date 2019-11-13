2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis, on revoking Kovesi: It was a difficult time when I signed that decree

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the signing of the revocation decree of Laura Codruta Kovesi from the helm of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) represented "a difficult time", which Romania did not need.

On the other hand, the head of state showed that the issuance of that decree was necessary following the decision of the Constitutional Court.

"It was a difficult time when I signed that decree. (...) It was a moment that Romania did not need," he told a press conference.