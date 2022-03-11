21,003 Ukrainians enter Romania on Thursday, most of them through Moldova border

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Friday that on March 10, during the 24 hour interval, 70,974 persons have entered Romania, of which 21,003 Ukrainian citizens (fewer by 10.8% from the previous day).

8,080 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania from the border with Ukraine (fewer by 8.8%), and 11,299 entered through the border with the Republic of Moldova (fewer by 12.9%), according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, 93,417 persons have carried out formalities for exiting Romania, including 23,653 Ukrainian citizens (fewer by 3.3%).

As many as 365,518 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania and 282,497 have exited since the start of the Ukrainian crisis until March 10, at 00:00.