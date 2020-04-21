22 employees from medical products factory hospitalized with COVID-19

A number of 22 employees of a medical products factory in the Sibiu County have been admitted to the County Emergency Hospital after they were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, the spokeswoman for the Prefect's Office, Andreea Stefan, informed on Tuesday.

"In respect to the situation at the medical products facility in Sibiu, according to the report made by the Public Health Directorate, at 3.00 pm, we inform the following: a number of 39 persons have been tested, 22 of whom resulted positive, 11 negative and 6 are still waiting for the results. All the persons who were confirmed were admitted to the SCJU Sibiu, they are under monitoring and receive treatment. Moreover, the epidemiological investigation is underway. As soon as we know more we will inform you," said the spokeswoman of the Sibiu Prefect's Office, Andreea Stefan.According to this source, approximately 300 employees of a facility of medical products are self-isolating, after an employee from this facility died because of COVID-19.