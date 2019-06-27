3 scenarios for the PSD Congress

Candidates to leadership positions at the PSD (social democrats) Congress on Saturday began a race to attract support from as many county branches as possible, and several possible working options emerged in the party.

1.Strategic withdrawals

A scenario by some of the PSD members refers to the possibility that, as negotiations progress, several candidates withdraw on the day of Congress and urge their supporters to vote for another candidate.

Party sources say that at PSD head, for example, Şerban Nicolae and Ecaterina Andronescu have a good image in the territory, they are known by the party members and both can attract important votes, but this would lead to a cannibalization of votes and the main the winner will be Viorica Dăncilă, who is anyway the favorite at Congress.

The withdrawal method was successfully practiced at the 2010 Congress won by Victor Ponta in front of Mircea Geoana, when Miron Mitrea and Radu Mazare gave up Ponta's favor, and Cristian Diaconescu gave up Geoana's favor. "Victor Ponta has blood in him. And if I found a boy with blood in it, I want to support him. Therefore, those who wanted to support me, support Victor, "said Mazăre during the 2010 PSD Congress.

2. Revolt in Dăncilă's camp

The withdrawal scenario also applies to the contests for executive president and general secretary, where a wide alliance against the candidates preferred by Viorica Dăncilă (Daniel Suciu and Marius Dunca) is being discussed.

This is where the party discusses a possible break in the team that support Viorica Dăncilă. Suciu and Dunca are accused by some in PSD of not having electoral results and they don’t have the qualifications to occupy a position with such weight in the party.

If Dăncilă believes that the youth of the two is an asset, several senior PSD leaders say that for these functions of executive president and general secretary another profile is needed.

3. The pro-exit group from the government plays on waiting

In PSD there has been formed a group that supports the exit from the government. It includes Paul Stănescu and negotiates its votes.

In this group, it was discussed that no one would run for the PSD Congress unless they oppose a major party reform and that the future Congress would be better off in February-March next year.