30 new cases of African swine flu, registered last week

A number of 30 new outbreaks of African swine flu (ASF) were registered during the period of November 5-11, most of them being in the counties of Ialomita (6 outbreaks), Teleorman (4 outbreaks) and Dambovita (3 outbreaks), agerpres reports.

Furthermore, in the counties of Bihor, Giurgiu, Olt and Satu Mare, there were two new outbreaks for each county, and one outbreak in the counties of Alba, Arad, Botosani, Buzau, Galati, Gorj, Mehedinti, Neamt and Salaj.

In the last week there have been 44 African swine flu outbreaks put out, and on November 11, 2021, there are currently 548 active outbreaks, including 21 outbreaks in commercial exploitations and two outbreaks in type A commercial exploitations, where 426,538 swine were affected (animals infected by active outbreaks).From the first signal of the African swine flu virus presence in Romania, on July 31, 2017 and until now, there have been 5,932 cases of boars diagnosed in all of 41 counties.During the interval of November 5-11, 2021, there have been 21 new cases of African swine flu in boars, in the following counties: Bacau (one case), Bihor (one case), Botosani (two cases), Brasov (two cases), Cluj (five cases), Neamt (two cases), Prahova (two cases), Satu Mare (three cases) and Vaslui (three cases).