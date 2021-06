A number of 1,829 persons with COVID-19 are admitted to healthcare units, of which 341 are in ICU units, announced, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), agerpres reports.

In total, 4,517 persons confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2 are in home isolation and 2,294 are in institutionalized isolation on Romanian territory, the GCS mentioned.

Furthermore, 25,925 persons are in home quarantine and 46 in institutional quarantine.