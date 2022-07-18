4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Vrancea County

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Monday morning at 02:04hrs, EEST, in Vrancea County, the Vrancea seismic zone, according to information published by the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred 81 kilometres deep in the earth, 87 km east of Brasov, 90 km south of Bacau, 105 km northeast of Ploiesti, 109 km west of Galati, 113 km northwest of Braila, 155 km north of Bucharest, 170 km southwest of Iasi, 177 km northeast of Pitesti, 199 km east of Sibiu, 214 km southwest of Chisinau.

In July 2022, 12 earthquakes shook Romania with magnitudes between 2.4 and 4.1.

The largest earthquake in Romania this year occurred on January 16, 2022, a 4.4-magnitue one, while last year on May 26 a 4.7-magnitude quake was reported. It was also felt in Bucharest City.

AGERPRES