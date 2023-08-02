45.5 pct of last week's COVID-19 cases, in Bucharest and Cluj, Dolj, Timis, Constanta counties

The National Institute of Public Health informed that, in the week 24-30 July, 45.5 pct of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Dolj, Timis and Constanta.

In the reference period, 595 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered and four deaths were reported in patients with COVID-19, Agerpres reports.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 51.6 pct of confirmed cases were in people who had not been vaccinated against COVID.



Of those vaccinated who became ill, 52 pct were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after their last jab.



Since the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.6 pct of all deaths were in people over 60 years old, and 54.7 pct in men. Of those who died, 93.8 pct had at least one associated comorbidity.