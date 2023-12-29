4,767,424 retirees as of December 2023, average pension at RON 1,970

Romania had 4,767,424 retirees registered as of December 2023, by 1,581 fewer compared to the previous month, and the average monthly pension was RON 1,970, shows data centralized with the National State Pensions Office (CNPP).

Of these, 649,049 were collecting a farmer's pension, the average amount being RON 562.

Of the total number of public pension system retirees, 3,821,15 were full length of service retirees, of whom 2,195,173 women, while the average pension was RON 2,196.

As of December 2023, 5,416 people were collecting early pension (RON 2,788 on average), 88,717 people were collecting partial early retirement pension (RON 2,021 on average) and 395,184 people were drawing a disability pension (RON 851 on average); of these, 45,010 people receive full disability pension (RON 734 on average).In the same month, 456,820 people were collecting a survivor's pension (RON 1,029 on average), while 129 were collecting a welfare allowance (RON 474 on average).