4,844 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs; 80 children aged 5-11

A total of 4,844 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were inoculated in the past 24 hours, of which 691 represented the first dose, 1,303 the second dose and 2,850 the third dose for the persons in question, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Sunday.

Of the total number of doses performed, 80 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years old.According to the CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 16,603,599 doses of vaccines were administered to 8,097,227 people, 8,026,627 receiving the complete scheme and 2,479,803 being immunised including with the third dose.In the past 24 hours, second side effects to a COVID-19 vaccine were reported, both systemic.In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,952 side effects recorded to COVID vaccines, 2,189 local and 17,763 systemic.