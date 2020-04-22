500 ml lei available for local administrations, SMEs under 2014 - 2020 Regional Operational Programme

The Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration announces the signing of 24 investment contracts financed under the 2014 - 2020 Regional Operational Programme; 17 contracts refer to projects that will be initiated in several Romanian administrative-territorial units and 7 are intended for small and medium-sized enterprises.

"An amount of 490,562,950 lei will be invested in projects consisting of integrated sustainable transport systems, public transport modernization, the acquisition of green vehicles for urban public transport, the construction of kindergartens, wastewater treatment plants and sewerage pipes in the counties of Tulcea, Constanta, Covasna, Teleorman, Maramures, Cluj, Iasi, Prahova, Dambovita, Vrancea, Ialomita, Bistrita-Nasaud," a release of the Ministry informs.

The investment priorities envisage, among others: supporting energy efficiency through the use of renewable sources in public infrastructures, promoting social inclusion, combating poverty and any form of discrimination, increasing the accessibility of health and community services, secondary services, especially for the poor and isolated areas.

The seven contracts intended for SME projects are worth 6,341,045.05 lei.

"Accessing European funds and encouraging both local governments and entrepreneurs to submit projects that seek financing through European programmes is, without doubt, a viable alternative for an as fast as possible return to normalcy after the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 24 contracts worth about 500 million lei are very important for the Romanian communities and the SMEs that can thus stay in the market during this difficult period," Minister Ion Stefan is cited in the release as saying.