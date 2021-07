292 people infected with the novel coronavirus have been admitted in sanitary units, of which 51 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday.

Nationwide, 2,053 people confirmed with being infected with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation and 622 are under institutionalized isolation.

Furthermore, 24,818 people are quarantining at home, and 23 people are institutionalized quarantine.