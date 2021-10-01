61,836 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

As many as 61,836 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 24,800 represent the first dose and 3,074 - the second dose, and 33,962 the third dose according to a report issued on Friday by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination Against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 10,299,425 doses have been administered to 5,570,830 people, of whom 5,401,290 have received the full scheme and 128,052 people were vaccinated with the third dose.

The third dose is being administered as of Tuesday, September 28.In the last 24 hours there have been 42 adverse reactions recorded, seven local types and 35 general types.Since the start of the vaccination campaign there have been 17,254 adverse reactions recorded for the anti-COVID vaccines, 1,834 local types and 15,420 general types.