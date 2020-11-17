A third of Romanians would keep savings in envelope in closet (poll)

Half of Romanians claim that, if they would save 350 RON quarterly, they would put it into a bank account, and a third (32 pct) would keep their savings in an envelope in the closet, shows a study of Reveal Marketing Research, sent, on Tuesday, to AGERPRES.

Only 8 pct of responders said that they would choose to invest in a life insurance policy and only 4 pct of Romanians would invest in the stock market through a broker.

What would Romanians do with the 350 RON saved? Young professionals are among those most willing to appeal to a bank when they think of methods of saving money, 57 pct of them mentioning that they would deposit them in a bank account.

Over 70 pct of the pensioners would do the same. According to data from Reveal Marketing Research, in the urban and rural environment, the preference for keeping money in the bank is the first option of Romanians when it comes to saving - 49 pct of those in the urban environment and 51 pct of those in the rural environment opted for this variant.

For more than a third of responders, money kept in their own home represents a solution for saving. 40 pct of traditional families, when asked how they would proceed if they managed to save quarterly a sum of 350 RON, stated that they would keep the money in an envelope in the closet.

A third of single adults think alike and admit they'd keep the money saved at home. For them, direct contact with money and the certainty they can use them at any time offers the feeling of control over financial resources.

Reveal Marketing Research conducted a study regarding the attitude of Romanians towards saving money and towards investments to find out what are their main methods of managing financial resources.

Reveal Marketing Research is a full-service market research company, specialized in marketing research, sociological studies, customer insight, business strategy, market development. The method used was CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview), running 1,017 online interviews with responders aged over 18, on a sample representative at the national level, in urban and rural environments, in the September 4-10, 2020 period. The sampling error is +/- 3 pct, with the level of confidence at 95 pct.