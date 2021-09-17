About 700 people participate in Running Festival in Harghita; Gabriela Szabo, among event ambassadors

Approximately 700 people from all over the country, but also from Hungary and Germany, participate, on Friday and Saturday, in the Running Festival, an event organized by the City Hall of Miercurea Ciuc, under the patronage of multiple champion Gabriela Szabo, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Eduard Novak, and rally champion Adrian Teslovan.

The mayor of Miercurea Ciuc, Korodi Attila, held a press conference with Gabriela Szabo on Friday evening, on the plateau in the city center, where the events will start on Saturday, and spoke about the joy of organizing such an event.

"It is a great joy because you are with us, Gabi [Szabo], just as you agreed to be the ambassador of this event alongside Novak Eduard and Adi Teslovan. Our dream of creating an important sporting event for the city has come true. We will have 700 competitors in various events, from this evening until tomorrow afternoon. Thank you for accepting, from the first signal, to be the ambassador of this event. We are convinced that through so many children who have registered, through the families who will come, through the professional or amateur athletes who are coming to this event, we have managed to check off what we wanted: that there should be a sporting event that is for all those who are curious about our city, for all those who are interested in running, athletics, running in nature or competing," said Korodi Attila.

Multiple champion Gabriela Szabo said she feels honoured to promote exercise and healthy lifestyle, especially in the context of the pandemic.

"I immediately accepted to be an ambassador, because it is an extraordinary honour to be able to be in the middle of the community and to promote exercise and a healthy lifestyle. I have been doing this for many years, because I believe that exercise must be a part of our lives, and especially now, after the pandemic, you realize how important exercise is. We've been in the house so long without moving, and the human body is built for movement. So, starting with this afternoon, tomorrow, all those who love exercise - and if they do not love exercise, they should at least come, walk, encourage those who are in competition, because a community, no matter the situation, needs such events. Sport does not only mean performance, sport means exercise, sport means socialization, sport means friendship and, moreover, sport unites people. We will see tomorrow how many people will want to come, to run, to be together, to feel the energy, to compete. It is not important to win, it is important to finish and reach the end, because a strong community is also seen by the number of grassroots sports people. That shows us how healthy the community is," said Gabriela Szabo.

The first event of the "Running Festival" will take place on Friday evening, from 20:00 hrs, when the night trail event kicks off, in which 88 people are registered, the route having a length of 7 kilometers, Agerpres.ro informs.

On Saturday, from 9:00 hrs, the participants registered for the half marathon, the marathon and relay marathon will enter the race, and in the afternoon the family cross-country race will take place. There will be several traffic restrictions throughout Saturday, which is why the organizers are asking the city's residents to be sympathetic.

The event in Miercurea Ciuc is supported, in addition to the main sponsors, by many local companies, about 40 volunteers also contributed to the organization, but also other members of the community from the city and the surrounding villages.