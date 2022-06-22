Abu Dhabi Ports Group leadership shows interest for investing in Port of Constanta

The leadership of Abu Dhabi Ports Group has shown interest in carrying out investments in the Port of Constanta, in the area of Mol Sud terminal, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu, wrote on his Facebook page, on Wednesday.

"During today's meeting in Abu Dhabi, the representatives of this group said that they wish to develop projects in the area of Mol 3 and 4 within the Port. We agreed to establish a joint work group, which will discuss about finishing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Port of Constanta and AD Ports Group. I invited the representatives of AD Ports Group to visit the Port of Constanta to establish the terms of collaboration, including in the context of the interest shown by them for investments regarding the port's artificial island," Grindeanu wrote.The Minister specified that he discussed about a possible partnership for developing the Intermodal cargo Logistics Center on the Traian Vuia International Airport in western Timisoara, which can become a powerful regional commercial node, connected to railway and road transport networks.This Intermodal Center, construction that is evaluated at 300 million euros, could be developed on a surface of 65 hectares and would offer storage and transportation facilities, including for inter-continental cargo, the Minister added.Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is on a two-day work visit in the United Arab Emirates. The official delegation that accompanies the PM in UAE is composed of Sorin Grindeanu, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Virgil Popescu, the Minister of Energy, Adrian Chesnoiu, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Iulian Chifu, state councilor to the Prime Minister's Chancellery, as well as Dan Carbunaru, secretary of state and Government spokesman."The visit aims to develop and consolidate bilateral dialogue at a political, economic and sectorial level between the two states. Discussions will include topics of importance and priority for the UAE and Romania, as well as regional and international topics of interest," the press release reads.AGERPRES