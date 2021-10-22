Additional COVID-19 safety measures recommended, including mandatory mask-wearing in all public spaces

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Friday passed a new decision establishing additional measures to manage the public health risk caused by the large number of SARS-CoV-2 virus infections of late, recommending, among other things, making mask wearing mandatory in all enclosed and open public spaces, as well as in the workplace and on public transport.

HCNSU Order 91 also proposes a 30-day 22:00hrs-to-05:00hrs curfew, with certain exceptions.

Also prohibited for 30 days would be providing trade and services in enclosed and/or open spaces from 21:00hrs to 05:00hrs.Business of indoor as well as outdoor restaurants and cafes will be capped at 50% of maximum occupancy from 05:00hrs to 21:00hrs.HCNSU 91 provides for a 30-day prohibition of activities in bars, clubs and discos, as well as private functions - wedding, baptism parties, festive meals, concerts and shows.Also banned would be the participation of spectators in sports competitions.Another CNSU provision says access to all public activities and events for next 30 days should be restricted only to persons vaccinated against or having recovered from COVID-19.CNSU also recommends 50% of the workforce be allowed to work from home or remotely.Also recommended is that visitor access to all central and local public bodies as well as to the premises of business operators operating in privately-owned office buildings, be allowed only to persons who can produce proof of COVID-19 vaccination, having recovered from the disease in the last 180 days or having tested negative for it.At the same time, the Ministry of Education would be entitled to issue ministerial orders modifying the structure of the school year 2021-2022.