ADTI draws public authorities' attention to danger for taxi drivers to get infected with COVID-19

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam taxi taximetristi

The Association for the Rights of Independent Taxi Drivers (ADTI) draws the attention of the public authorities to the imminent danger for the taxi drivers operating in the Henri Coanda Bucharest International Airport area to get infected and spread COVID-19 and that the measures taken are almost zero, according to a press release of the association.

"Henri Coanda Bucharest International Airport is the gateway to the country of people traveling from areas where COVID-19 outbreaks were declared and we refer here to people coming from China, Italy (Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Trentino Alto Adige, Lazio). The measures taken by the public authorities in this case are almost zero," the document says.

The association publicly requests that the Government of Romania, the City Hall of Bucharest, the Public Health Directorate of Bucharest come up with firm measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.AGERPRES

