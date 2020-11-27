AEP implements blockchain technology to monitor turnout and centralize voting minutes data

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) adopted a decision approving the implementation of the technical blockchain solution in the Computer System for monitoring turnout and preventing illegal voting (SIMPV) and in the Computer System for centralizing data from the minutes regarding the recording of the voting results (SICPV).

"The approval of the implementation of the respective technical solution was made at the proposal of the Special Telecommunications Service, in order to increase the resilience of the Romanian electoral system, as well as the confidence of voters and electoral competitors in the integrity of data and information registered in the two IT systems managed by AEP with the STS support," reads a press release of the Authority sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

By implementing the technical blockchain solution, the information will be recorded in real time, in clear and HASH format (data fingerprint) and will be made public at https://voting.roaep.ro, which will allow the real-time or subsequent verification of the integrity of the relevant data recorded in the SIMPV, as well as in the SICPV.

"The introduction of modern technological solutions in the electoral process, including blockchain technology, is another step in the process of computerizing electoral processes and, why not, towards electronic voting," the AEP said.

The AEP decision was published in the Official Journal on Friday.