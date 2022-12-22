AFR's Botanoiu: 2022-2023 agricultural year is under the sign of hazard

The 2022/2023 agricultural year is under the sign of hazard, if the extremely volatile environment is not taken into account, given that domestic agriculture depends, in the next period, on supply and demand, on the political environment and logistics, but also on the weather, the president of the Romanian Farmers Association (AFR), Daniel Botanoiu, argues.

"If the agricultural years were, generally, characterized by a fluency generated by predictability in terms of the volume of harvest, the stable level of logistic costs and the meteorological conditions at local level, the 2022/2023 agricultural year is under the sign of hazard, if the extremely volatile environment is not taken into account. The factors on which domestic agriculture depends in the coming period are: supply and demand, the weather, the political environment and logistics. In the 2022-2023 agricultural year, demand and supply will balance negatively in favor of supply. The need for raw materials from the areas with high risk in food security will increase due to demographic reasons and, in a context in which the domestic production potential will not correlate with the consumption needs, the effects of inflation will be accentuated. The inflationary trend of the costs of establishing a crop remains topical, which means that volatility also governs this chapter of the business plan of an exploitation," the AFR president told Agerpres.