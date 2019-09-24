AHK Romania: Germany, Romania's #1 commercial partner, with trade worth 16.7 billion euros in H1

The volume of trade between Romania and Germany amounted, in the first half of this year, to 16.7 billion euros, making Germany still the number one commercial partner of Romania, with 23 percent of total exports and over 20 percent of all imports from our country, the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) announced on Tuesday.

Thus, imports from Germany totaled 8.6 billion euros in the reference period, 2.5 percent more than in the first half of last year, and exports worth 8.1 billion euros, up 3.3 percent compared to the previous year.

"This shows that the Romanian-German economic relations continue to evolve positively. We also see an important potential for their development in the future and we wish, as official representative of the German economy in Romania, to actively support this evolution. We deem as very important such topics as vocational training, promoting Romanian cities and regions, stepping up bilateral cooperation in the field of green technologies and increasing the competitiveness of Romanian companies," Sebastian Metz, general director and member of the Board of Directors of AHK Romania, states as quoted in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the volume of trade between Romania and Germany thus amounted to 16.7 billion euros, and the most important product groups within these exchanges are: machines and apparatus, transport means and materials, common metals.

Currently, there are about 7,500 companies with German capital active in Romania, which means that over 10 percent of foreign companies are German companies or with German capital. They have over 226,000 employees, a turnover of about 27 billion euros, the equivalent of 13 percent of Romania's GDP. In addition, until last year, German companies with German capital invested cumulatively in Romania more than 9.7 billion euros.