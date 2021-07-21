 
     
Air Claim shares to enter trading on AeRO market starting Friday July 23

The shares of Air Claim, a company which facilitates obtaining compensation for errors during air flights, will enter trading on the AeRO market, the segment of shares of the Multilateral Transaction System, starting on July 23, informs the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

According to the source, the shares will trade under the stock symbol CLAIM.

The listing of Air Claim comes after the conduct of a private placement, in the May 31 - June 4, 2021 period, by which the company attracted funds worth approximately 2.4 million RON from investors active in the capital market, agerpres.ro confirms.

As part of the offer, Air Claim sold 400,000 shares at a price of 6.21 RON/share.

The anticipated capitalization of the company went up to 27.3 million RON, the equivalent of 5.5 million euro. The private placement and listing were done with the support of Goldring.

