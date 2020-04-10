Aircraft of Romanian Air Force brings 7 tonnes of protection materials form Turkey

Approximately seven tonnes of medical protection equipment, consisting of 100 thousand FFP2 and FFP3 protection masks are brought from Turkey, on Friday, with a C-27 J Spartan aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force, a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informs.

The protection masks have been bought by the Romanian state through the National Office of Centralised Procurement and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), within the efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MApN shows.The distribution of protection equipment will be made with means of transport belonging to the IGSU, and with the support of county inspectorates for emergency situations, the equipment will be allocated, depending on the needs, to the medical personnel around the country and the operative teams acting on field.