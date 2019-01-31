 
     
ALDE's Tariceanu: I'm thinking seriously about presidential candidacy

Calin Popescu Tariceanu

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed. n.) president Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said he is "seriously" thinking about a candidacy for the presidential elections at the end of this year, but added that PSD (Social Democrat Party, major at rule, ed. n.) and ALDE have not yet made a decision in this sense and that a joint candidacy of the two parties would have greater chances than separate candidates. 


"I'm thinking seriously about a presidential candidacy, but from here until the announcement of the candidacy (...) You will ask me: 'Are you going alone, are you going with the PSD?' Do not ask me these things, because I did not make this decision. When I make it, you will know more (...) We will make more accurate polls, more complete [than the survey commissioned by Europa FM and presented by Digi 24], enabling a more solid socio-demographic analysis and that will allow us to make a decision that will give us the best chance for winning the elections," said Tariceanu Thursday evening at the private television broadcaster Digi24.

