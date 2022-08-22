Breaking| Alertă în SUA: Cel puțin trei persoane au fost împușcate lângă un mall. Atacatorul este încă în libertate (VIDEO)

Poliția din Atlanta se află la fața locului într-o misiune activă în centrul orașului. Din primele informații, cel puțin o persoană a fost împușcată și este posibil să mai existe încă două victime.

Atacatorul nu a fost reținut în acest moment și mai mulți polițiști se află în zonă.

Locuitorii sunt sfătuiți să nu se deplaseze pe străzile din zonele din centrul orașului, în special între 12th Street și Peachtree Street NE și 15th Street și West Peachtree Street NW, informează cbs46.com.

Multiple officers seen leaving the scene of Colony Square in Midtown, Atlanta after an active shooter incident. I hope they find them! pic.twitter.com/XDtYSjgQtq

ATLANTA ACTIVE SHOOTER: Atlanta police say there is an active shooter at Colony Square in midtown. Three people have been shot and the shooter is not in custody. APD wants everyone to stay indoors in the area of Peachtree from 12th to 15th St pic.twitter.com/WN99izKxOR @FOX5Atlanta