Alexandru Rafila - validated by National Political Council of PSD to be proposed Prime Minister

Doctor Alexandru Rafila was voted by the National Political Council to be proposed by the Social Democrats for Prime Minister.

"We put to vote so that on Monday we go to Cotroceni [Presidential Palace] with Professor Alexandru Rafila, the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]'s proposal for the position of Prime Minister. (...) The most fair thing from President Iohannis would be to accept a minority government led by Mr. Rafila, or a national union government," said the PSD's chair, Marcel Ciolacu, in a press conference.

He added that on Monday, in the consultations at the Cotroceni Palace, Rafila will not be present as he is still under self-isolation.

