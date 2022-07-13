Almost 10,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on Tuesday

As many as 91,838 persons have entered Romania on Tuesday, through border crossing points nationwide, including 9,808 Ukrainian nationals (down by 10% from the previous day) the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, approximately 186,360 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with over 48,500 means of transport, underwent control formalities (both on the outbound and on the inbound) through the border crossing points at the level of the whole country.

Thus, starting with February 10 (pre-conflict period) and until Monday, at 24:00, nationwide, 1,543,493 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 50 illegal acts (26 infractions and 24 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately RON 6,200. Fines worth over 13,470 RON were also issued.AGERPRES