Almost 14,000 people, 10,000 cars transit border crossing points in past 24 hours

Almost 14,000 persons and 10,000 cars transited the border crossing points in the past 24 hours, and following the checks, policemen enforced contravention fines worth over 12,700 lei.

"On the entrance lane, there were approximately 7,300 people with 5,200 means of transport, and 6,600 people with 4,600 means of transport on the exit lane. At the same time, at the border with Hungary, approximately 7,000 persons and 4,600 means of transport showed up for control formalities, out of which approximately 3,600 persons with 2,000 means of transport on entrance to the country," the Press Office of the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) informed.Every day, approximately 4,700 border policemen are on duty, most of them at the border check points.Information regarding the situation of the border crossing points open to international traffic can be found on the Trafic Online app, available at http://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/.