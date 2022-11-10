 
     
Ambassador of Israel, at Defence Ministry, for discussions about cooperation in defense field

The Secretary of State for Defence Policy, Planning and International Relations, Simona Cojocaru, received the Israeli Ambassador, Reuven Azar, at his request, on Thursday, at the Defence Ministry (MApN) headquarters, according to a press release from the MApN.

Secretary of State Cojocaru reiterated her interest in continuing to participate in joint training activities, as well as deepening cooperation in areas such as air, naval or military medicine, stressing the importance of updating the bilateral legal framework. Also, the recent bilateral contacts at the ministerial level were highlighted, the "consistent" and "fruitful" collaboration relationship with the Israeli armed forces being emphasized.

The two officials expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation relations, on the jointly agreed coordinates at the level of strategic dialogue, as well as at the level of experts.AGERPRES

