AmCham: Digital tools must become integral part of educational system

A set of applications / platforms must be agreed at the level of each school unit, so that teachers, students and parents are trained in their use to obtain the best results, considering that the process of Education has moved online in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham) sent on Thursday informs.

Digitization is necessary, but access to online resources requires, along with platforms and didactic content adapted to the digital environment, teachers to create and disseminate quality materials in a unitary way through modern methods.

The AmCham representatives argue that one of the most successful models implemented in other European countries is blended learning, which is based on an educational model that combines traditional teaching methods with digital tools.

AmCham also recommends for Romania an integrated approach of the available resources and the best quality practices and quality standards in the Member States of the European Union, all the more so as they can be implemented with the support of European funds.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had disruptive effects on the educational process but, what's more, it highlighted once again the shortcomings and pressing problems facing Romanian education - rigidity, lack of digital skills, outdated models disconnected from the reality of a modern society and unequal access to education. If some students have had the opportunity to reconnect with their teachers through online education, isolation measures have exacerbated inequities against children from disadvantaged backgrounds, many of whom have lost all connection to the educational process," the press release specifies.

The AmCham Romania representatives argue that education is a constitutional right, not a privilege, and every child in Romania must have equal access to quality education.

