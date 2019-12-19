Ana Bogdan advances to quarterfinals of Open de Limoges tournament

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified for the quarterfinals of the Open de Limoges WTA 125 K tournament (France), equipped with total prizes worth 115,000 US dollars, after defeating on Thursday American Bernarda Pera, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.

Ana Bogdan (27, WTA's 105th) scored 8 aces and defeated her opponent (8th seeded, 25 of age, WTA's 66th) in two hours and eleven minutes.This was Ana Bogdan's 11th consecutive victory, without taking into account the forfait with French Oceane Dodin in the final match in Saint-Etienne.Sorana Cirstea also qualified on Thursday for the quarterfinals, after defeating Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-3, 6-3.Both Romanian players won 2,226 euros and 29 WTA points each for reaching this far in the competition.In the quarterfinals, Ana Bogan is set to meet the winner between Russian Ekaterina Alexandrove, seed no. 1, and Oceane Dodin.Monica Niculescu is seed no. 2 in the double event of the same tournament, playing alongside Ana Blikova. The two players will play their first match directly in the quarterfinals against the pair made up of Sofia Shapatava (Georgia)/Emily Webley-Smith (UK).