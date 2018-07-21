 
     
Ana Maria Popescu to win at least bronze medal in World Championships, after moving to semi-finals

Romanian Ana Maria Popescu is sure to get at least the bronze medal in the epee individual women event at the World Fencing Championships taking place in Wuxi (China), after qualifying for the semi-finals of this competition, according to agerpres


In the quarterfinals, Ana Maria Popescu defeated Ukrainian Olena Krivitsa (15-11), with her next opponent to be American Courtney Hurley.

Until now, Ana Maria Popescu defeated Japanese Kanna Oishi (15-9), IItalian Rossella Fiamingo (15-8) and Ukrainian Joan Feybi Bejura (15-9).

Ana Maria already has two bronze medals won in the individual event at the World Championships in 2002 and 2011.

