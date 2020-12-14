ANCPI: 23,492 fewer houses sold in Romania in November over October this year

November saw the selling, at the national level, of 60,183 houses, by 23,492 fewer than in October of this year, informs the National Agency for Cadaster and Land Registration (ANCPI).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the number of houses, lands and apartments that were the object of buy-sell contracts at the national level, in November of this year is however larger by 11,823 units over the similar period of last year.

Most house or land sales were recorded, in November, in Bucharest - 12,132, Ilfov - 5,498 and Cluj - 3,456.

The counties with the fewest number of sales in the same period are Caras-Severin - 227, Olt - 233, and Calarasi - 278.

The number of mortgages, at the national level, in November, was 24,828, by 6,656 fewer than in November 2019. Most operations of these kind were recorded, last month, in Bucharest - 7,307, Ilfov - 2,121, and Brasov - 1,248. Conversely, the counties with the fewest sales were Caras-Severin - 51, Salaj - 53, and Harghita - 66.

The counties that saw the most sales of agricultural lands in November are Galati - 438, Buzau - 406, and Dolj - 375, the quoted source mentions.