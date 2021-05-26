ANOFM: 18,558 vacant jobs in Romania, European employers offer 149 positions for Romanians

Economic agents are putting up 18,558 jobs at the national level, most for persons with high-school level education or professional education, show the records of the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), published on Wednesday.

According to the data provided by companies regarding job vacancies, most jobs offered are for: unskilled laborer in assembling and mounting parts (1,189); commercial worker (1,145); unskilled laborer in demolition, masonry padding, mosaic work, tile, flooring (656); security agent (608); unskilled laborer in confections (543); freight handler (446); lorry driver (405); confections assembler for textile articles (290); welder (277); salesperson (212).

Of the 18,558 job vacancies declared by employers at employment agencies, 1,446 are dedicated to persons with higher education (engineer in various domains; client services agent; administrative workers, etc.), 4,534 for persons with high-school education or post-secondary education (commercial worker; security agent, plasterer, etc.), and 5,667 for persons with professional studies (lorry driver; mason; welder, etc.).

The rest of the 6,921 jobs are for people without studies or with primary/gymnasium-level education (unskilled laborer in assembling, mounting parts; unskilled laborer in demolition; unskilled laborer in the confections industry; freight handler, etc.).

According to the quoted source, the employers in the European Economic Space are offering, through the EURES Romania network, 149 jobs, most being in Norway - 70 jobs for: cook, production worker, hairstylist, ventilation installer, plumber, motorcycle mechanic, auto mechanic, semi-trailer mechanic, doctor, orthodontist, mason, automotive painter, automotive tinsmiths.

Furthermore, in the Netherlands there are 30 jobs available for: strawberry picker, flower collector, in Germany there are 21 jobs for: vegetable gardener, locksmith, electrician, process mechanic, professional driver, lorry driver, service technician, while Poland has 14 openings for: worker in building cladding, CNC operator, MAG welder, turner, polisher, warehouse worker.

Moreover, Spain has five vacancies for lorry driver, Finland has four jobs for professional driver, Italy three jobs for IT&C senior assistant (IT infrastructure - system assistant), waiter; and Slovenia has two openings for butchers.