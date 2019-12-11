ANOFM, ANPIS and National Pension House, to have direct access to REVISAL, as of January 2020

The National Employment Agency (ANOFM), the National Social Payments and Inspection Agency (ANPIS) and the National Pension House will have, as of January 1, direct access to REVISAL, the register with all the employees in Romania, managed by the Labor Inspectorate, announced the Minister of Labor and Social Justice, Violeta Alexandru.

"Today [Wednesday - ed.n.] I requested the drawing up and I signed an Order for ANOFM, ANPIS, the National Pension House to have, as of January 1, 2020, direct access to REVISAL, the register with all Romanian employees managed by the Labor Inspectorate. I do not accept that a person who has to receive, on time, the allowance, the pension, the unemployment benefit to go in person after different certificates or to wait for an institution to communicate to another different pieces of information," the Minister of Labor and Social Justice wrote on her Facebook page.

All the institutions under the coordination of the Ministry of Labor and Social Justice will take, based on an access password, the necessary data on the applicant's situation, directly from REVISAL, the quoted minister shows.