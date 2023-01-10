ANRE VP skeptical Romania will have wind energy production capacities in Black Sea by 2030

I am skeptical that Romania will have the capacity to produce wind energy in the Black Sea, until 2030, although I do not exclude this, but it will be very, very difficult, the vice president of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), Zoltan Nagy-Bege, declared on Tuesday at the launch event of the "Offshore wind - the enabler of Romania's decarbonisation" report, organized by the Energy Policy Group.

"What should happen in 2023, 2024, 2025 to ensure that by 2030 we have 5GW or at least 3GW of production in the Black Sea? It is unfortunate that the Ministry of Energy is not here. All these things should be thought about somehow in a coordination. If we aim to continue to have a consumption of 6 - 7000 MW, it is very easy to achieve energy independence. On the other hand, if we want a sustainable future for Romania and we still want to be part of the European Union, with an ambitious economic development, we will have to think very seriously about the year 2050," said Nagy-Bege.

In the view of the vice president of ANRE, it is necessary that, by the end of 2023, Romania should have a law for offshore wind energy, at least an agreement with Bulgaria, but also a support scheme for contracts for difference (CFDs) for wind power in order to have investments in the Black Sea, until 2030.AGERPRES