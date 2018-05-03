stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Anti - Communist dissident Cornea dies at 88

doina cornea

Romanian anti-Communist dissident Doina Cornea died on Thursday night at her residence in Cluj-Napoca, aged 88. 


She had been ill for a long time. 

The news of her death was confirmed for AGERPRES by Leontin Iuhas, Cornea's son.

