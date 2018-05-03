Anti - Communist dissident Cornea dies at 88

Romanian anti-Communist dissident Doina Cornea died on Thursday night at her residence in Cluj-Napoca, aged 88.
She had been ill for a long time.
The news of her death was confirmed for AGERPRES by Leontin Iuhas, Cornea's son.
Romanian anti-Communist dissident Doina Cornea died on Thursday night at her residence in Cluj-Napoca, aged 88.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!