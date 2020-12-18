Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ Information necessary to population, on CNCAV platform

The National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) presents, on its own platform, information necessary to the population about vaccination, according to AGERPRES.

The website publishes answers to several questions that the population might ask in the context of the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign:

* why should I vaccinate against COVID-19?

* how is personal data regarding COVID-19 vaccination protected?

* what document will be released upon vaccination?

* if I was infected with SARS-CoV-2, is vaccination still necessary?

* where can I get information regarding candidate vaccines?

* who do I contact if I want to vaccinate?

* can I refuse to vaccinate?

* is vaccination free?

* if I vaccinate, is it still mandatory to follow the other hygiene-health measures?

* are persons with pre-existing medical conditions eligible for vaccination?

* can a person who was infected with SARS-CoV-2 vaccinate?

* what are drive-through vaccination centers?

* what are mobile vaccination centers?

* what is an authorization to market?

* what happens after a company submits a request for authorization to market?

* how do the vaccines that saw requests for authorization to market work? (BNT162b2 and RNA1273)

The national vaccination campaign will start in a few days in Romania. The anti-COVID vaccination is free, voluntary and not mandatory. Each person who is vaccinated will receive a receipt proving vaccination, which will contain the following information: name and surname of the vaccinated person, date of birth, age, county of domicile, ID card number and series, data about the vaccine - first dose (type of vaccine, product, series/lot, expiration date), date 2 (type of vaccine, product, series/lot, expiration date), data about vaccination center (name of vaccination center, county, coordinating physician), electronic signature of the National Vaccination Electronic Registry.