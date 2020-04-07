 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Antibiotice Iasi urgently resumes production of Paracetamol and Novocalmin

www.zf.ro
Antibiotice Iasi

Representatives of Antibiotice Iasi medicine producer announced on Tuesday that they are resuming the production of Paracetamol and Novocalmin, in an emergency procedure, a decision made to support the Romanian healthcare system during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, Antibiotice Iasi has resumed the production of these production in an emergency regime, in the context in which both Paracetamol and Metamizole sodium (a prescription medicine, an alternative to Paracetamol), were included in most national treatment guides in the EU as first option at the onset of the treatment for fever or pain caused by COVID-19.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.