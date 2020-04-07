Antibiotice Iasi urgently resumes production of Paracetamol and Novocalmin

Representatives of Antibiotice Iasi medicine producer announced on Tuesday that they are resuming the production of Paracetamol and Novocalmin, in an emergency procedure, a decision made to support the Romanian healthcare system during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, Antibiotice Iasi has resumed the production of these production in an emergency regime, in the context in which both Paracetamol and Metamizole sodium (a prescription medicine, an alternative to Paracetamol), were included in most national treatment guides in the EU as first option at the onset of the treatment for fever or pain caused by COVID-19.