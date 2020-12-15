APIA authorises over 4.8 million lei payments for state aid in livestock breeding sector

The Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA) has authorised the amount of over 4.8 million lei for the payment of state aid in the livestock breeding sector, which represents the differences corresponding to February, June and the second quarter, as well as those of July, August, September and the third quarter of 2020.

According to an APIA press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, payments will be made through the Agency's County Centres.

"The total amount authorised for payment is 4,800,023.15 lei and is granted from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), for a number of 48 applicants who have accessed this form of state aid in accordance with the provisions of Government Decision No. 1179/2014 on the establishment of a state aid scheme in the livestock sector, with subsequent amendments and completions," the APIA release mentions.