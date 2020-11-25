APIA authorizes more than 6.37 million lei pay as state aid in livestock breeding sector

The Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA) announces the authorization of the amount of over 6.37 million lei for the payment of state aid in the livestock breeding sector, following the applications submitted in October and related to services provided in September and in the third quarter of the year.

According to a press release sent by APIA to AGERPRES, on Wednesday, the payments will be made through the county centres of the Agency.

The total amount authorized for payment is 6,376,237 lei, to be granted from the state budget, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), for a number of 82 applicants who have accessed this form of state aid in accordance with the provisions of the Government Decision No. 1179/2014 on the establishment of a state aid scheme in the livestock breeding sector, with subsequent modifications and supplements.