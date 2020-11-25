 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

APIA authorizes more than 6.37 million lei pay as state aid in livestock breeding sector

Agerpres
APIA

The Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA) announces the authorization of the amount of over 6.37 million lei for the payment of state aid in the livestock breeding sector, following the applications submitted in October and related to services provided in September and in the third quarter of the year.

According to a press release sent by APIA to AGERPRES, on Wednesday, the payments will be made through the county centres of the Agency.

The total amount authorized for payment is 6,376,237 lei, to be granted from the state budget, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), for a number of 82 applicants who have accessed this form of state aid in accordance with the provisions of the Government Decision No. 1179/2014 on the establishment of a state aid scheme in the livestock breeding sector, with subsequent modifications and supplements.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.