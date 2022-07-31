Approximately 500,000 persons enter Romania on Saturday, among whom 13,822 Ukrainians

The Border Police Inspectorate General (IPPF) informs on Saturday that approximately 500,000 persons entered through the border check points on Saturday, of whom 13,822 Ukrainian citizens, up 14.9 percent from the previous day.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, approximately 498,900 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens carried out the control formalities at the border points (both on the way in and on the way out), with over 129,100 means of transport.

On the way in Romania, there were 261,970 persons, most of them having crossed the border with Hungary (151,615 persons), where there was a 78.5 percent increase from last Saturday (July 23).

IGPF shows that Nadlac II was the busiest crossing point nationwide, operating on 11 lanes on the way in and eight lines on the way out, with 166,150 persons and 42,232 means of transport having crossed it, both on the way in and on the way out.

Since February 10 (pre-conflict period), until Saturday, at midnight, 1,753,232 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through all border points.

The authorities mention that in the relevant areas, border crossing points and the green border, border police officers, alone or in collaboration with other institutions, found 65 illegal deeds (31 offenses and 34 contraventions) perpetrated both by Romanian citizens and foreign citizens, with undeclared goods about to be introduced in the country exceeding the admitted customs threshold or suspected of being counterfeit, in total value of approximately 180,400 lei, and the value of contravention fines amounts to over 11,800 lei.

At the same time, 33 foreign citizens were banned from entering Romania, as they didn't meet the legal requirements and 40 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country, for various legal reasons.